Yogi issues Covid guidelines ahead of Holi

The guidelines, issued by chief secretary R.K. Tiwari on Tuesday, state that permission will have to be taken for any public function or procession that is organized on Holi.

Lucknow, March 23 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has issued guidelines for Holi celebrations in view of the increasing Covid cases in the state.

Even after obtaining permission, the organizers will have to maintain social distancing and follow other safety protocols.

People above 60 years, children below 10 years and those having comorbidities, have been advised to remain indoors during the festival.

The guidelines further state that persons coming from states that have a high virus load, will have to undergo Covid tests.

Dedicated Covid hospitals will continue to remain operational in every district and tracking, testing and treatment will be aggressively pursued. Covid help desk are also being revived.

People will be urged through the public address systems to continue following safety protocols.

Inmates of all jails in the state will be subjected to Covid tests if they have ventured out of the prison.

