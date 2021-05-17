Yogi issues fresh directives for Covid management

Lucknow, May 17 (IANS) With a definite decline in Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday issued special directives to Team 9 (a high-powered panel of ministers and bureaucrats involved in Covid management that reports directly to the chief minister) to manage the pandemic situation.

According to additional chief secretary information, Navneet Sehgal, there were 3.10 lakh active Covid cases in the state on April 30 which was the peak of the pandemic till now since its onset in March last year.

In contrast, the active Covid cases have come down by 52 per cent in just one fortnight. Currently, there are 1.49 lakh active cases. While 14.62 lakh people in the state have won the battle with Covid.

"In the last 24 hours, 2.55 lakh tests were done, in which 9391 new cases were confirmed. During the same period, 23,045 people have recovered, or have been discharged. The state's recovery rate has increased to 89.8 per cent," he said.

Currently, more than one lakh people are undergoing home isolation. For their speedy recovery, the chief minister has said that the system of medical counselling should be further improved through tele-consultation.

There is a need to increase the number of doctors and the number of phone lines. Medical kits should be made available to patients of home isolation and their families as per the protocol through monitoring committees.

"The chief minister has said that communicate with patients through ICCC and CM Helpline and check the facilities available to them. As per the chief minister's directives, testing process is going on in more than 97,000 revenue villages of the state since May 5," said Sehgal.

The official said that Uttar Pradesh is the most Covid tested state and so far, more than 4.49 crore tests have been done here.

Apart from setting up Paediatric ICU wards of 100-100 beds in all medical colleges for the expected third wave of Covid, the chief minister has also directed training of doctors in handling such cases, especially in treating black fungus cases.

The Department of Health and Medical Education has been asked to ensure that every patient with black fungus receives appropriate treatment.

The availability of medicines should be ensured in its treatment.

The chief minister also took stock of the vaccination programme.

"Uttar Pradesh ranks first in providing Covid protection cover to people above 45 years and in the 18-44 age group. Today, 18-44 age group people are getting vaccinated in 23 districts. In 18 districts of the state, 4,14,329 people aged 18-44 have received first dose of vaccine cover," said Sehgal.

To ensure vaccination of illiterate, differently-abled, destitute, or other needy people, the facility of vaccination registration has been provided at the Common Service Centre. No fee will be charged for registration through CHC.

The chief minister has also issued directives regarding cremation/burial of bodies.

"The chief minister said that there should be a dialogue with the religious leaders in this regard and there is a need to make people aware. SDRF and PAC's Water Police should continue to patrol all the rivers of the state. It should be ensured that bodies do not find their way into the water bodies under any circumstances," he said.

Necessary financial assistance is also being provided by the state government for the smooth execution of the funeral/cremation.

Ventilators and oxygen concentrators have been provided in all districts. The chief minister has asked health officials to ensure that these devices are operational in every case.

Oxygen audit is also being conducted to balance the demand, supply, and use of oxygen which has yielded good results.

The chief minister further directed officials to send the necessary demand letter for the new drug launched by DRDO for Covid and ensure its supply to the state at the earliest.

--IANS

amita/ash