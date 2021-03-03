Yogi joins indigenous app Koo, gains 51 k users

Now, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also opened his account on the indigenous social media platform and made his presence felt.

Lucknow, March 3 (IANS) After the debate between the Government of India and Twitter, union Minister for Railways, Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal had opened his account on the indigenous microblogging platform Koo.

The CM created his account on February 27 and has given out the message of vocal for local and digital India to his followers.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people that they can now contact him directly on his Koo account. Within a few days, about 51,000 users have begun to follow him, indicating his popularity.

Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Prakash Javadekar, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, boxer Mary Kom, Asian Games gold medallist Hima Das, film director Subhash Ghai, actor Arun Govil, musician Adnan Sami and Gorakhpur MP and actor Ravi Kishan have also joined the platform recently.

--IANS

vkt/ash