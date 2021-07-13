Yogi keen to repeal 'outdated' laws

Lucknow, July 13 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is now preparing to repeal laws that are 'outdated' and an impediment in the ease of doing business and ease of living.

The Chief Minister, on Monday, held a review of Minimising Regulatory Compliances Burden and directed officials to take action in a time bound manner. He said the government wants to implement ease of doing business and ease of living so that industrial processes can be facilitated.