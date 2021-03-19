Yogi leaves Akhilesh, Mayawati far behind as best CM

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) In just four years of his governance in Uttar Pradesh, BJP's Yogi Adityanath has turned out to be a favourite choice for people in terms of his works on various grounds, leaving far behind his processors Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati of the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, respectively.

From creating employment opportunities to controlling crime and corruption, and infrastructure developments like electricity, water and road, majority of people in the state preferred Yogi as the "best chief Minister" of the state compared to Akhilesh and Mayawati -- the earlier Chief Ministers.

Famously called the Yogi, the 44-year-old head priest of Gorakhnath temple and five-term Gorakhpur MP was sworn in as the 32nd Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on March 19, 2017 with two deputy chief ministers and 44 ministers.

His predecessor, Akhilesh Yadav ruled the state from March 15, 2012 to March 19, 2017 (five-years four day) and Mayawati from May 13, 2007 to March 15, 2012 (four years 307 days). Mayawati has been the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh four times.

IANC C-Voter Report Card (UP) 2021 survey conducted on more than 15,700 people in Uttar Pradesh between March 8 and March 15 reveals that 40.2 per cent people find Yogi as the best Chief Minister in terms of creating new employment opportunities in the state followed by Akhilesh (29.6 per cent) and Mayawati (20.7 per cent). However, 9.6 per cent remain undecided with "can't say".

In terms of controlling crime, 53.9 per cent people in Uttar Pradesh like Yogi. Mayawati is the second runners up for CM candidate on this topic with 24.7 per cent support, followed by Akhilesh (17.4 per cent). A total 4 per cent people remain undecided.

Yogi achieved more support from people in terms of controlling corruption with 57 per cent giving him a huge edge over Mayawati (24.3 per cent) and Akhilesh (18.7 per cent).

In terms of infrastructure development like electricity, water and road, Yogi continued to be the favourite choice with 53.4 per cent vote share. Akhilesh Yadav took the second spot with 28 per cent support followed by Mayawati (13.2 per cent). A total of 5.3 per cent said "can't say".

The survey was the outcome of conversation with people who exercised their franchise in last Assembly polls in favour of BJP, Congress, SP, BSP and other regional parties.

