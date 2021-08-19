Yogi meets Shah, Nadda, discusses poll preparations in UP

BJP chief J.P. Nadda, the party's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh and state unit general secretary Sunil Bansal were also present in the meeting held at Shah's official residence here.

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Thursday and discussed BJP's poll preparedness in the northern state which is scheduled to go to the polls next year, sources said.

The meeting lasted for over three hours.

Sources said that BJP's poll preparedness for next year's Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh was the main agenda of the meeting.

"Shah, Nadda, Adityanath and others discussed BJP's poll preparations and the party's upcoming programmes till the elections," sources said.

The sources further said that the BJP's strategy to reach out to all sections of the society was also discussed at the meeting.

"Plans to win every caste and community were part of the discussion as the party is working hard to gain support of everyone," sources said.

It is also learnt that public response to the ongoing 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' was also discussed.

With an eye on next year's Assembly polls, seven leaders from Uttar Pradesh were inducted into the Union cabinet last month. Of the newly-inducted ministers from Uttar Pradesh, barring Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal, all are from the BJP.

This was the third visit of Adityanath to Delhi since June. Amid speculation of a change of guard in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath had earlier visited the national capital for two days and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda and Shah.

Last month during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, the UP CM was present in a meeting with MPs from the state with Nadda.

--IANS

ssb/arm