Yogi names Chandauli medical college after spiritual guru

The chief minister was addressing a function in Saiyyedraja area after laying the foundation of the medical college in Chandauli on Wednesday.

Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 7 (IANS) Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that the medical college in Chandauli district will be named after Aghor Panth's legendary spiritual Guru, Baba Keenaram.

He further mentioned that his government will ensure the establishment of medical colleges in each of the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh before the 2022 Assembly election.

"Had anyone imagined that districts like Chandauli, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur and Ghazipur would have medical colleges? The visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it possible.

"The work for construction of a medical college in Chandauli has begun while Ghazipur's medical college will start operating soon. Before going to the 2022 Assembly election, we will ensure the establishment of a medical college in each UP district," he said.

The medical college in Chandauli, being constructed with an investment of Rs 250 crore.

Yogi added that this 500-bed hospital will not only bring advanced health facilities but people from Chandauli and neighbouring Bihar will be benefitted by it .

