Yogi offers 3,000-acre land bank for defence firms

Defence minister Rajnath Singh chaired the review meeting that was held in New Delhi with apex committee members for DefExpo 2020. An MoU was signed between the Defence Ministry and the state government, outlining roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders responsible for organising the event next year.

"A meeting was held in Delhi today on preparations for @DefExpoIndia that will be held in Lucknow next year, during which detailed discussions were held on several points. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present in the meeting and has assured all co-operation in making this event successful," tweeted Singh.

The review meeting was attended by the three service chiefs. Senior Defence Ministry officials, including Secretary (Defence) Dr Ajay Kumar, also attended the meeting along with senior officials including those from Defence Research Development Organisation and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. During a two-nation tour to Japan and South Korea last week, Singh had invited defence firms to participate in the exhibition in India and had also promised them attractive discounts. Singh said several firms from South Korea had expressed their desire to join DefExpo 2020. Lucknow will be hosting the exhibition for the first time. Nearly 300 acres of land has been identified by the state government for the exhibition. The Chief Minister said the site, on which levelling work is being carried out, will be handed over for the exhibition by the end of September. A brochure for DefExpo India 2020 was also released on the occasion. The exhibition, which will showcase products and manufacturing capabilities of top defence companies from across the globe, is scheduled to be held from February 5 to 8. The exhibition will highlight 'India - The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub' while the theme for the event has been titled 'Digital Transformation of Defence'.