Yogi orders probe into roti-salt served to students

The chief minister said that the guilty should be severely punished for the incident.

Satish Dwiwedi, the new minister for basic education, told reporters that he had already initiated a probe as soon as the issue was brought to his notice.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra flayed the state government over the incident.

She said on Friday that the government's treatment of the children is condemnable.

"Students are being served roti and salt in midday meals in Mirzapur. This is the state of affairs of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. The facilities provided by the government are becoming poor and such treatment towards children is condemnable," she said in a tweet.

Mirzapur district magistrate Anurag Patel said, "We have suspended the teacher responsible and an investigation has been initiated. This is a serious lapse. Students were given salt along with roti because vegetables were not available."