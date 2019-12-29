Yogi pays tribute to Vishwesha Teertha Swami

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid an emotional tribute to Vishwesha Teertha Swami who passed away earlier in the day and said that he was closely associated with Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

"The demise of Swamiji has caused irreparable damage to Sanatan Hindu society. Swami ji was closely associated with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement. He was really happy after the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict regarding Shri Ram Janmabhoomi," said Yogi in a statement.

"Swami ji's life, his thoughts and teachings will always inspire the nation and society. I pray for the peace of the departed soul," he added.Earlier today, the Prime Minister said that he was blessed to have got many opportunities to learn from Vishvesha Teertha Swami."I consider myself blessed to have got many opportunities to learn from Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji. Our recent meeting, on the pious day of Guru Purnima was also a memorable one. His impeccable knowledge always stood out. My thoughts are with his countless followers," the Prime Minister said in another tweet.Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has also condoled the demise of Vishwesha Teertha Swami."May Lord Krishna grant salvation to his soul. I would pray for the devotees to give them the strength to overcome their pain," the Chief Minister said in a statement. (ANI)