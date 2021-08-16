Yogi pays tributes to Vajpayee on his anniversary

Lucknow, Aug 16 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, paid tributes to former Prime Minister, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on the latters third death anniversary.

The Chief Minister, in a statement termed Vajpayee as an "excellent orator, popular leader and the man who re-established democratic values in politics." He said that the life of Vajpayee will always be an inspiration for generations to come.