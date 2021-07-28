Yogi prepares action plan for next phase of Mission Shakti

The Departments of Health, Education, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Home, Women and Child Development have been asked to co-ordinate and prepare a detailed action plan for the next phase of Mission Shakti.

Lucknow, July 28 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is now preparing an action plan for the next phase of his 'Mission Shakti' campaign that aims at empowerment of women in the state.

A government spokesman said that the chief minister has said that there is a need to give a new direction to Mission Shakti along with added energy and spirit. In this regard, the chief minister also gave instructions to take immediate action on criminal incidents involving women and daughters and treat the cases with sensitivity.

Schemes like Women Self Help Group, BC Sakhi have shown the path of self-reliance to women, especially during the pandemic.

Schemes like 'Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana', and 'Mukhya Mantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana' have provided major support to the girl child and their parents.

New beneficiaries have been added to the UP government schemes like Kanya Sumangala Yojana, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Destitute Women Pension Scheme, 181 Women Help Desk, One Stop Centre, Mahila Shakti Kendra and Rani Lakshmi Bai Mahila Samman Kosh.

The state government is particularly focusing on security, education, self-reliance, dignity and health of women in all age groups.

The spokesman said that during the Covid period, over 1.85 lakh new beneficiaries have been added under the 'Destitute Women Pension Scheme (after the death of her husband)'. The scheme has benefitted more than 27.95 lakh women.

Since the implementation of Kanya Sumangala Yojana from April 1, 2019, around 7.58 lakh people have received the benefits under this scheme in the state till date.

Mahila Shakti Kendras are being operated in 64 districts of the state.

In the year 2020-2021, 18.46 lakh women and daughters were made aware of this scheme through a total of 37,406 activities. Along with this, 12.76 lakh women and daughters of the state have been linked to various welfare schemes of the CM through Mahila Shakti Kendras.

