Yogi puts disaster relief forces on alert

While directing them to stay prepared for rescue work round-the-clock, the chief minister has appealed to the people not to panic.

Lucknow, Sep 17 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has put the national and state disaster relief forces on an alert mode, following heavy rainfall in various parts of the state.

He however, urged the people to stay alert against diseases in the rainy season. He reiterated that vector borne diseases were on the rise and prevention was extremely essential.

The chief minister has also directed the health officials to prepare all necessary arrangements for the treatment of patients found infected with viral fever and other diseases arising out of the seasonal vagaries.

People have also been advised to take precautionary measures to check the breeding of mosquitoes in and around their houses.

--IANS

amita/dpb