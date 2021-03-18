Yogi released new guidelines to check Covid spread

Addressing a high-level meeting, on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that in view of the panchayat elections and Holi festival, antigen tests must be made mandatory at railway stations, airports and bus stations. He also asked the officials to increase RTPCR tests in the state.

Lucknow, March 18 (IANS) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has released guidelines to prevent further transmission of the deadly virus.

Uttar Pradesh has become the only state to conduct about 33 lakh vaccination.

Describing the Covid-19 vaccine as 'precious', the Chief Minister said that it must be ensured that not a single vial of vaccine is wasted.

"Immunisation of the concerned citizen should be ensured on the scheduled date of vaccination," he stated.

The officials have been directed to ensure that people wear masks when in the public and keep a distance of six feet.

The Chief Minister said that all dedicated Covid hospitals should be kept active in the state. Surveillance teams and contract tracing were important in the strategy of the Yogi government in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

In a populous state like UP, contact tracing teams have reached out to a population of 18 crore, which needs to be fastened and strengthened, he said.

