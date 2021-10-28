Yogi releases Rs 160 Cr for UP farmers

Lucknow, Oct 28 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has released an amount of Rs 160 crore for 44 districts of the state, benefitting about five lakh farmers.

The government has dispensed the relief package after assessing crop losses due to floods and inclement weather.

The chief minister has also instructed the officials to give appropriate and immediate compensation to the farmers at any cost.