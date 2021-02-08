Yogi reviews development projects in Varanasi

The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of projects worth Rs 9,175.77 crore at a meeting, late on Sunday evening, and said that new milestones of development were being set in Kashi, the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is now emerging fast on the global canvas.

Varanasi, Feb 8 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure that all 123 projects in Varanasi are completed within the specified time, maintaining the quality and initiating all safety measures.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that 10 projects worth Rs 137.87 crore have already been completed in January while 14 projects of Rs 201.69 crore will be completed by February end and 28 projects worth Rs 1,166.65 crores, including Rudraksh International Convention Centre being built with the cooperation of Japan, will complete by March end.

The national highway widening projects, including the Varanasi-Jaunpur (part of Lucknow highway), Varanasi-Ghazipur and Varanasi-Azamgarh will complete in June and July, while the rail over bridge on the Kapsethi-Bhadohi road will complete by June end.

The Chief Minister also sought details of progress in the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor project, which will be completed in August.

He sought information on other projects, including laying of lines for piped gas supply, CNG stations, parking zones, hospital, hostel, residential, educational institutions buildings and Ghat beautification.

--IANS

amita/dpb