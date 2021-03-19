Yogi set to win another landslide in UP: IANS C-Voter tracker

According to the IANS C-Voter tracker, the BJP is projected to win 289 seats in the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly in March 2021, down 36 from the 2016 election. The Samajwadi Party (SP) is projected to be the second largest party with 59 seats followed by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with 38 seats but not posing any real challenge to the BJP.

The BJP and allies are holding on to their massive vote share of around 41 per cent. The Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav is gaining vote share by 2.4 per cent compared to 2016 elections to reach 24.4 per cent while Mayawati's BSP is losing vote share to the tune of 1.4 percentage points at 20.8 per cent.

The demise of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh despite Priyanka Gandhi's stewardship is clear with the party down to 5.9 per cent vote share down from 6.2 per cent in 2016.

With an unassailable vote share of 41 per cent, the BJP is sitting pretty in Uttar Pradesh and projected to win 289 seats as of March 2021. It has a dominating seat tally despite losing 36 seats compared to the previous election where its tally was 325. The 2021 projection is 71.71 per cent of the seats.

The SP is winning 59 seats, a gain of 12 seats from the tally of 47 in 2016 while the BSP is third with 38 seats double that of last time but still not really in the frame.

Notwithstanding the hype around Priyanka's campaign in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress is going further downhill and is projected to win only 4 seats, a possible low point for the party which is banking on the largest state for its revival in the coming Assembly and later on Lok Sabha elections.

