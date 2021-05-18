Yogi sets up largest network of medical services in rural areas

According to a government spokesman, the chief minister's primary thrust is not only to improve the state's health care system but also to provide the latest technology for treating Covid patients.

Lucknow, May 18 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has set up the largest network of medical services in remote areas of Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 3,691 community health centres (CHCs) are operating in the state and as many as 114 primary health centres are under construction.

The chief minister has directed strengthening of the rural medical infrastructure in order to deal with the pandemic situation in the rural interiors.

He has ensured the availability of doctors and medical staff in health centres in rural areas. Every hospital is now equipped with modern facilities for screening and treatment.

Until a few years ago, the health care services of the state were considered insufficient in terms of medical facilities.

The chief minister, however, has turned the tables around making the state one of the best in terms of health infrastructure.

The state only had 12 medical colleges ever since independence but the chief minister has equipped UP with 30 new state medical colleges within a short span of just four years.

Raising 700 seats of MBBS not only enhanced medical facilities but also made the path of medical field easier for the youth.

The new seven colleges have been constructed in Ayodhya, Shahjahanpur, Basti, Bahraich, Firozabad, Badaun and Gautam Buddha Nagar, which have been helping in improving the health care services in the state.

Academic sessions at most of the new medical colleges have already started.

Apart from these, the construction of eight medical colleges have been started in Deoria, Siddhartha Nagar, Mirzapur, Fatehpur, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh and Ghazipur.

--IANS

amita/ash