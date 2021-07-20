Yogi slams opposition for doing 'negative politics'

Talking to reporters at a press conference here, Yogi Adityanath questioned the attitude of the Congress-led opposition and accused it of indulging in negative politics. He demanded that they apologise.

Lucknow, July 20 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday slammed the opposition for questioning the government on the alleged Pegasus phone hack controversy and for disrupting the Parliament.

The chief minister said that it was because of the 'negative attitude' of the Opposition that it did not allow issues concerning the common people to be raised in Parliament.

"For the past two days, the Opposition has been trying to vitiate the atmosphere of the country over the Pegasus issue and it only proves their sick mentality. Congress governments had been doing such things during their tenures and now the party is following the same while in Opposition," he said.

The chief minister said that the opposition had indulged in negative politics even during the pandemic.

He stated that the publishing of the report about the alleged phone hacking of leaders just before the Parliament's monsoon session reeks of certain conspiracy.

