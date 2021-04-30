Yogi tests negative, disbands 'Team 11'

Lucknow, April 30 (IANS) In a major development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, disbanded his 'Team 11" that had been involved in Covid management since the past one year.

The Chief Minister also tested negative for Covid on Friday.

'Team 11' had been drawing considerable flak for its inability to handle the crisis and failure to provide relief to the people in the pandemic.