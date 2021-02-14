Yogi to attend 'Vainshav Baithak' in Vrindavan

Lucknow, Feb 14 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be in Mathura and Vrindavan on Sunday to attend the 'Vaishnava Baithak' being organised before the Haridwar Kumbh.

The 'Vaishnav Baithak' is a tradition in which saints meet just before the Kumbh.

After the 'Baithak', the saints and seers of various 'Akharas' will proceed to Haridwar Kumbh in Uttarakhand.