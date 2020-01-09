Yogi to embark on Ganga Yatra from Jan 27

Lucknow, Jan 9 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will now embark on a five-day Ganga Yatra from January 27.

The Chief Minister was earlier scheduled to undertake the Yatra in the first week of January but the same was postponed due to the unavoidable circumstances, said a government source.

According to the government spokesman, the Chief Minister will start the Yatra from district Bijnor on January 27 after addressing a public meeting.

The Governor will also be present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister will make his first night halt in Hastinapur and will perform the Ganga 'aarti' in Makhdoompur. The Yatra will pass through Kanpur and will culminate in Ballia on the fifth day on January 31. The Yatra will cover 26 districts and 1,026 village panchayats. Uttar Pradesh ministers and legislators will make night halts in villages during this period. amita/dpb