Yogi to honour India's Tokyo paralympic winners

Lucknow, Sep 8 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to felicitate country's all the medal winners of the Tokyo Paralympics.

The chief minister has asked officials to prepare a plan to organise the event.

According to the government spokesman, "In the Tokyo Paralympics, excellent performance of the sportspersons has made the country proud. Along with medal winners from UP, all those who won a medal for the country will be honoured at a public function."