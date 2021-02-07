Yogi to involve local people in upkeep of cows

Lucknow, Feb 7 (IANS) In order to give a mass base to the campaign for cows, the Yogi Adityanath government has announced that local people should be involved in maintenance and upkeep of cow shelters.

According to a government spokesperson, "The government has prepared a scheme to generate employment through cow shelters and connect locals with their management and maintenance. Along with management of the shelters, local people should also be involved with looking after the cattle, their vaccination and sanitation in the shelters. They can use cow dung and urine for manufacture of various products and also carry out plantation near the shelters."