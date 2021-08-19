Yogi to reach Delhi to discuss poll strategy with Nadda, Shah

Sources said that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is likely to meet BJP chief J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss party's poll preparedness in the state. It is learnt that Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh and state unit general secretary Sunil Bansal have reached the national capital.

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to reach national capital on Thursday evening to meet BJP central leadership.

Sources said that BJP poll preparedness for next year's assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be the main agenda of the meeting.

"Chief Minister Adityanath is likely to discuss poll preparation and upcoming programs till the election with Nadda and Shah," sources said.

It is also learnt that public response to the ongoing 'Jan Ashirvad Yatra' will also be discussed.

Newly inducted ministers of the union cabinet are seeking blessings from people during 'Jan Ashirvad Yatra'. And with an eye on next year's assembly polls, seven ministers from Uttar Pradesh are inducted in the union cabinet. Of the newly inducted ministers from UP, except Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal all are from the BJP.

"Public response collected during the Yatra of union ministers in the state will be discussed to understand the situation on the ground. During the yatra, ministers interacted with people and collected their feedback," a party leader said.

During the course of yatra union ministers have visited places of religious importance, addressed public meetings, oversaw the implementation of centrally sponsored programmes and vaccination drives, and they have interacted with people.

This is the third visit of Yogi Adityanath to Delhi since June. Amid speculation of a change of guard in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath visited the national capital for two days and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda and Shah. Last month during the monsoon session of parliament, he was present in the Nadda meeting with MPs from the state.

--IANS

ssb/skp/