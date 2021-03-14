Yogi to set up training centres for bamboo growers

This will be in addition to five bamboo markets that are being set up to help people get fair price for their produce.

Lucknow, March 14 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will set up common facility centres (CFCs) in five districts to provide necessary training and expertise to bamboo cultivators, artisans and entrepreneurs.

UP Minister for Forest Dara Singh Chauhan told reporters that the CFCs will provide bamboo farmers, artisans and traders technical know-how and training, besides processing equipment and raw material.

A carbonisation equipment will be installed in Bareilly, the Minister said.

This will be done under the National Bamboo Mission. The mission is being implemented in 38 forest divisions of the state, including Bundelkhand and Vindhyachal.

There are 32 districts covered under the mission.

Bambusa balcoa, Bambusa nutans, Bambusa bambos, Dandrocalamus hamiltonii and Dandrocalamus giganteus are the high-quality varieties the state is growing.

Bamboo nurseries have been set up in Mirzapur, Lalitpur and Pilibhit under the mission.

Bamboo is a cash crop that soaks up to 35 per cent of carbon dioxide.

--IANS

amita/sdr/