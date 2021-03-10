Yogi unveils new irrigation project in Bundelkhand

The Chief Minister said that this project on Dhasan river will provide irrigation facilities to 1.5 lakh farmers in 168 villages of Mahoba, Banda and Hamirpur.

Mahoba (UP), March 10 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that the Rs 2,600 crore 'Arjuna Sahayak' irrigation project is going to bring positive changes in the lives of the farmers in Banda, Hamirpur and Mahoba in the Bundelkhand region.

Besides, about four lakh people will get pure drinking water and the irrigation facility will be provided in an area of 15,000 hectares. Under this project, the irrigation capacity will be expanded to up to 44,382 hectares.

Adityanath, who was in Mahoba on Wednesday, said that the project, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be completed in the next one or two months.

Highlighting that rivers have formed the basis of India's culture and tradition besides being the main source of water, the Chief Minister said, "There should have been planning for every drop of river water. But since Independence, no government has made any efforts in this direction."

The Chief Minister further said that he enjoyed a special relationship with Mahoba, the land of valour.

"Many of the features here connect us to spiritual and historical traditions and with the inspiration of the Prime Minister, this region is witnessing fast development work," he pointed out.

The CM said that the previous governments had denied irrigation facilities to 168 villages and drinking water facilities to four lakh people.

"We have revived and started many plans. Projects such as expressways, defence corridors and Jal Jeevan Mission will take Bundelkhand to new heights," he assured.

Adityanath said that the government is providing tap water to every house under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

--IANS

amita/arm