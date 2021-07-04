Yogi visits ailing Kalyan Singh

Lucknow, July 4 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday visited the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital to see former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, who is admitted there with age-related problems.

Kalyan Singh, 89, was hospitalised on Saturday following swelling in his body.

Yogi Adityanath inquired about the health of the veteran leaders and also directed doctors to ensure best treatment for him.