Yogi visits Kalyan Singh as his condition deteriorates

Lucknow, July 18 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday visited the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on Sunday afternoon to inquire about the health of former chief minister Kalyan Singh.

Kalyan Singh's condition, according to the PGI official bulletin, deteriorated on Saturday when he complained of respiratory discomfort with abdominal distension.