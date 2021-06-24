Yogi writes to village heads to help check Covid

Adityanath has made a four-point appeal, saying, "We have to save people's lives as well as their livelihoods."

Lucknow, June 24 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has written to all the 'gram pradhans' (village heads) requesting them to intensify preventive measures in view of a possible third Covid-19 wave.

The Chief Minister has written that Uttar Pradesh has been able to control the second wave of Covid and he has called upon the village heads to ensure proper surveillance through the 'surveillance committees' in timely identification and isolation of Covid patients to curb further spread of the virus.

Adityanath has also advised the village heads to engage in mass plantation drives across their respective villages to ensure no land is left vacant.

The letter asks the village heads to ensure 'Mera Gaon Corona Mukt Gaon'.

He has said that sanitation and hygiene go a long way in promoting wellness.

The CM also urged the village heads to create awareness about vaccination and ensure that all the people in the village get the jab.

"It is requested that every village head must ensure supply of clean potable water, usage of masks and frequent washing of hands," the letter adds.

The letters, signed by Adityanath, are being hand-delivered to the pradhans through respective authorities in the districts.

