Yogi's 'Elderline' connects with helpless senior citizens

The state government under the project 'Elderline', will deploy ASHA workers to take care of elderly cancer patients and the ones undergoing dialysis therapy.

Lucknow, July 13 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government, under its project 'Elderline', will now reach out to the vulnerable and homeless elderly citizens and provide them aid regarding health concerns and also extend emotional support.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued instructions to safeguard all senior citizens and provide complete assistance to them through ASHA workers.

The State Medical Health Department has been asked to identify and prepare a list of senior citizens residing even in remote regions which will make it easier to provide all possible help when needed through the ASHA workers.

The ASHA workers will help the elderly people fighting the war against these diseases. They will also keep a check on the health conditions of the elderly people daily.

Apart from this, the workers will also help the elderly patients in getting their tests done and obtaining medicines.

So far, more than 10,71,000 ASHA workers of the state have been at the forefront of Uttar Pradesh's healthcare system, providing medicare services to women and children in both rural and urban areas.

Project Elderline comes in addition to the existing service of a dedicated helpline for the elderly (14567) to address the concerns and grievances of the people aged above 60 years. The helpline has also provided mental health and emotional support to distressed elderly amid the Covid crisis.

The health department has been asked to provide ambulances and medicines on a call to the elderly in special circumstances through the helpline.

The state government is also preparing a special plan for the better healthcare of the elderly people living alone. Under this, a person will be deputed to look after such people living all by themselves, who will take them to the hospitals for examination along with delivering medicines if needed and will also take them back to their homes.

--IANS

amita/dpb