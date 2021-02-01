Yosemite National Park in California to reopen

"To better manage heavy visitation in the Yosemite National Park while California continues to experience the Covid-19 pandemic, reservations will be temporarily required to enter Yosemite every day beginning February 8," the park said in a statement on Sunday.

San Francisco, Feb 1 (IANS) The Yosemite National Park in California will reopen on Monday to visitors with reservations, according to authorities.

Yosemite National Park, one of the most visited national parks in the American West, was shut down on January 19 after a significant Mono wind event caused widespread damages to facilities, Xinhua news agency.

The Mariposa Grove sustained the most damage, with several large trees falling across boardwalks and fences.

There is currently no timeline for when the grove will reopen, according to the park.

When the park reopens, access will be via Highways 140 and 120 only.

The southern part of the park which includes the historic grove will be closed, along with the south entrance via Highway 41.

