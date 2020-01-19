You are indulging in unpatriotic activities: KTS Tulsi on Sarangi's Vande Mataram remark

New Delhi [India], Jan 19 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP KTS Tulsi on Sunday hit out at Union Minister Pratap Sarangi for allegedly saying that those who do not accept Vande Mataram "have no right to live in India" and said the leader is himself indulging in unpatriotic activities by forcing people.

"This is unpatriotic because patriotism comes from the heart and if you are compelling people to say, that's not patriotism. You are actually indulging in unpatriotic activities," Tulsi told ANI.



On Saturday, accusing Congress of spreading misinformation about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Sarangi had said that those who do not accept India's freedom, unity, and Vande Mataram, have no right to stay in the country.

"Those who set the country on fire are not patriots. Those who do not accept India's freedom, unity, Vande Mataram, have no right to stay in the country," Sarangi had said in a press conference. (ANI)

