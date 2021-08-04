You have done the nation proud: President Kovind congratulates boxer Lovlina Borgohain on winning Bronze medal

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain after she won the bronze medal in the women's welterweight category (64-69kg) at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.



"Congratulations to Lovlina Borgohain! With your hard work and dogged determination, you have done the nation proud. Your Bronze medal in boxing at the Olympics Games will inspire the youth, especially young women, to battle with challenges and turn their dreams into reality," the President said in a tweet.

Borgohain took the bronze medal after she lost the women's welterweight (64-69kg) semi-final bout to Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli in the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. Busenaz Surmeneli defeated Borgohain by a unanimous decision of 5-0. All five judges gave decisions in the favour of Turkish pugilist as she stamped her dominance.

Borgohain started round one with a good strategy as she didn't let the Turkish boxer take charge. But soon, Busenaz showed her class and demolished the defence of the Indian as judges ruled the round in her favour.

The second round started just where the first one left as Surmeneli dominated all the way through it. And to make it worse for Borgohain, she sustained a penalty in that round. The last round was more ruthless and clinical from Busenaz as she brutally buried any chances the 23-year-old Indian had of making a comeback. (ANI)