You're allergic but read the Constitution, for once: Owaisi to Shah over NRC remarks

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): In a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his statement on National Register of Citizens (NRC), AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that he knows the former is 'allergic' to the Constitution but still urged him to read it 'for once'.

Addressing a public awakening programme in Kolkata on the NRC on Tuesday, Shah had said the BJP-led central government will not allow any "infiltrator" to stay in the county while refugees belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi, and Christian religions will be given citizenship.

Criticising the Union Home Minister over his statement, Owaisi took to Twitter and said that Shah is saying "clearly that only undocumented Muslims will have to fear NRC, while others will get Indian citizenship.""According to the Home Minister, the only people who must fear the NRC are Muslims. Amit Shah I know you're allergic to it but read the Constitution, FOR ONCE. Religion cannot be the basis of citizenship, it's unconstitutional and illegal," Owaisi tweeted.While addressing the event, Shah had also stated that Prime Minister Modi-led NDA government will bring the Citizenship Amendment Bill before implementing the NRC.He accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of spreading misinformation about the NRC that Hindu refugees will have to leave West Bengal.The minister said that he had come to the state to assure the residents that refugees belonging to Hindu, Buddhist, Jain, Sikh, Parsi, and Christian religions will be not be asked to leave the country.He said the refugees belonging to these religious groups had come to India due to hardships they faced and most of them are from the Hindu community."Do not mock them or their pain will destroy you," he said. (ANI)