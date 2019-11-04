You'll know soon: Uddhav on govt formation

New Delhi: Amid the bitter tussle with senior ally BJP over formation of government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said people will come to know in the coming days if his party will be in power.

He also said that the Rs 10,000 package announced by the Maharashtra government for crop damages suffered by farmers due to unseasonal rains was not enough.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena, which contested the October 21 state elections together, have been locked in a battle over sharing of the chief minister's post and are yet to start formal talks over government formation.

"You will come to know in the coming days if the Shiv Sena will be in power," Thackeray said to a query by reporters at a press conference in the state's Aurangabad district. He refused to further answer any political questions. He refused to further answer any political questions. He visited Aurangabad to take stock of crop losses due to the untimely rains last month. Thackeray said he interacted with farmers in Kannad and Vaijapur areas of district. He visited Aurangabad to take stock of crop losses due to the untimely rains last month. Thackeray said he interacted with farmers in Kannad and Vaijapur areas of district.