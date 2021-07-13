Young Baloch lawyer allegedly abducted by Pak intelligence

Activist Basham Baloch said in a tweet: "Another victim of illegal abductions Shakir Baloch, who was abducted by intelligence agencies from Turbat."

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) A young Baloch lawyer, Shakir Baloch, has been allegedly abducted by the Pakistan intelligence agencies from his hometown Turbat after he returned from Islamabad.

Also taking to Twitter, another lawyer Sadiq Raisani said: "A young Baloch lawyer Shakir Baloch was forcibly abducted by Pakistani forces from his hometown Turbat on July 10."

Another person said: "Shakir Baloch a student of LAW at UOT was forcefully abducted by the intelligence agency from Turbat Kech. last night he came from Islamabad where he was doing his internship."

Chandigarh advocate Utsav Bains said that "human rights activist & Law Student Shakir Baloch has been abducted by the Pakistan Army... He was very vocal about human rights abuses by the Pakistan Army, his family says this precisely is the reason for his abduction".

The Human Rights Council of Balochistan has claimed that at least 37 cases of enforced disappearances and more than 25 cases of killing were reported in the province in June alone.

