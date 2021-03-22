Young couple commits suicide on railway tracks

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh), March 22 (IANS) A young couple ended their lives by jumping in front of a speeding goods train near Garrah river bridge in Shahjahanpur.

The incident took place on Sunday and though the train driver applied the emergency brakes, the couple could not be saved.

The couple identified as Shalini, 21, and Pawan Kumar, 22, were residents of the Nigohi area and both belonged to the same community. No suicide note has been found.