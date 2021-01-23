Young farmer from J-K's Rajouri wins award for organic mushroom farming

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 23 (ANI): Kartik Kumar Sharma, a young farmer from Doongi block, recently won the 'Best farmer in Rajouri District' award for organic mushroom cultivation, which was presented to him by J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha.



Expressing his joy, Kartik said, "It is impossible to put feelings in words. It is a big thing shaking hands with the LG."

Mahesh Verma, Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO), Rajouri said, "I congratulate Kartik Sharma. He has presented an example for others to follow. I encourage unemployed youth who have land to grow vegetables and mushroom organically."

"After I took basic training in Horticulture from Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Rajouri, I used scientific methods to grow mushrooms. I am grateful to people from the KVK who helped us a lot in matters like seeds and also with other things," said Kartik.

He added, "This time, I myself trained seven people to grow mushrooms organically. It is a four-month crop. If you invest 70-80 thousand, you will make around 2 lakh from the crop after three to four months." (ANI)

