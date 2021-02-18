Young lesbian couple elope from UP, one jailed

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 18 (IANS) Police have arrested an 18-year-old girl and sent her to jail on charges of abduction, after she and a minor girl eloped from their homes in Sahjanwa area of the district last week to allegedly marry each other.

Station Officer Sahjanwa, Sudhir Singh, said "A week ago, two girls of Sahjanwa ran away from their homes and reached Ludhiana to marry each other. One of them is an adult while the other is a minor. They have been brought back from Ludhiana where they were traced with the help of electronic surveillance."