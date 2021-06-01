Young 'promise of future', prioritise for black fungus drug: Delhi HC

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said the administration of the drug has to be prioritised for younger population, which has better chances of survival and have a future over the older ones who have lived their lives.

Observing it was passing the order with a heavy heart, the court added that if all cannot be treated, being an ideal situation, it is on the Central government, "to spell out its policy on priority of patients so that at least some lives can be saved, if not all.."

The High Court also recommended that the government may consider making an exception in the policy, for elder people serving the nation in high positions and whose safety is necessary.

It also asked the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) to come out with clear guidelines on the use of Liposomal Amphotericin-B, plain Amphotericin-B and Posaconazole, required in the treatment of black fungus.

It noted that on account of non-availability of choice of drug ie. Liposomal Amphotericin along with lack of clarity on administration of alternate drugs, a large number of fatalities were taking place.

The court also noted that younger generation which has lost so many lives due to the viral infection, should have been vaccinated first, but the jabs were prioritised for the elderly who have lived their lives.

Justice Sanghi said that in the second wave, the younger generation was more affected and added that he does not understand the vaccine policy at all.

The court emphasised that Central government should lay down the way forward and secure the future of the country: the youth. Citing the example of Italy, the bench said other countries have done it and they said sorry, for old people, we don't have beds.

It stressed that the 80-year-olds are not going to take this country forward, as they have lived their lives, "however, ideally, we should be able to save everyone but if we have to choose, we have to save the younger people".

However, the bench noted that the older generation provides emotional support to the Indian families, as they are closely bonded. "In times like these, difficult choices have to be made and should be made by the state," it said.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions in connection with Covid-19 issues in the national capital, including shortage of medicine to treat black fungus patients.

