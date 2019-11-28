Young veterinarian murdered, set ablaze near Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 28 (IANS) A young veterinarian has been murdered by unknown persons, while her burnt body was found on Thursday in Shadnagar town close to the Telangana state capital, police said.

The charred body of Priyanka Reddy was found at Chatanpally bridge near Shadnagar town in the Ranga Reddy district.

Priyanka Reddy, who had left her house in Shadnagar for Kolluru village to attend her duties at a veterinary hospital, called her sister on Wednesday night to inform that her two-wheeler had broken down while returning home.

She told her sister that she was feeling scared and that somebody had offered to help her and taken her vehicle for repair. When her family members tried to contact Priyanka later, her mobile phone was found to be switched off. Police said the charred body of a female, aged between 20-25 years, was found near the bridge. Sridhar Reddy identified Priyanka's body as being that of his daughter. Senior police officers rushed to the scene for launching their investigations and were scanning CCTV footage from a nearby toll gate for clues. It may be recalled that in another gruesome incident earlier this month in the same district a man burnt alive a woman revenue official inside her office near here, but in the process also suffered critical burn injuries himself. The shocking incident occurred in the Abdullapurmet Tahsil Office in Ranga Reddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad.