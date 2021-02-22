'Young vs old' battle in Rajasthan BJP, Congress

While Congress leader Sachin Pilot recently showed his strength in the farmers' rally organised in Chaksu in Jaipur district, the BJP's senior leader Vasundhara Raje is reportedly all set to take out her power yatra starting from Bharatpur on her birthday on March 8 to showcase her strength to the young team appointed in the state, which reportedly is not seeking her advice and views on any major party decision.

Surprisingly, former CM Raje and state BJP president Satish Poonia were together in Delhi on Sunday where the two faced each other after around seven months but both of them moved ahead without greeting each other.

While Raje represented the meeting as BJP national vice-president, Poonia attended the meet as BJP state's president.

Leaders from both camps on Sunday remained busy convincing party workers on how their respective leaders were given more attention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team.

Raje in her message said, "Today attended the meeting of BJP national officials in New Delhi in the dignified presence of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and National President J.P. Nadda. I also got an opportunity to meet the Honourable Prime Minister Modiji," she said.

Similarly, Poonia's team said, "PM Narendra Modi and J.P. Nadda praised the work of Satish Poonia and his state team soon after BJP state president presented a report of party structure, services undertaken, and results of Panchayati Raj and local body elections in the state."

Poonia, BJP officials said, received a pat on the back by Modi who told other leaders how he has been working on the ground strongly despite being affected by COVID twice.

At a time when these leaders were meeting Modi in New Delhi, the MLAs from the Raje camp shot off a letter to party president and state party president alleging that they are not getting a chance to speak in Assembly and how this biased behaviour is troubling them.

This young vs old story doesn't end here and is being repeated in the ruling Congress too.

Soon after Pilot organised a huge 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Chaksu recently, the next day, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his camp also organised a march to protest against the farm laws passed by the Centre.

Gehlot and PCC president Govind Singh Dotasara also kept a distance from Pilot's rally even after being sent an invite.

Speaking to IANS, Pilot confirmed that MLA Ved Prakash Solanki had extended an invite to Gehlot and PCC team.

On Monday, Om Thanvi, Founding Vice-Chancellor, HJ State University of Journalism & Mass Comm, who is considered quite close to Gehlot, stirred a hornet's net by shooting off a tweet, attacking Pilot. "Showcasing the same restlessness and unrestrained ambition under the guise of farmers. Then escaping from the party meeting. Its the party which organises large gatherings on such issues but not individual leaders. @RahulGandhi would not have asked for this fragmented farmer support," he alleged.

His tweet drew flak as many social media users reminded him of the norms he should have followed for holding a V-C's post, while others claimed that Pilot is the rising star of the state who gathers crowd on his own charisma.

So, as the 2023 poll battle is still far, however, the war over the CM face seems to be intensifying in both parties.

Raje has been CM twice while Gehlot is serving his third term as CM. Presently, both mass leaders are facing threats from the young leadership and all eyes are on who will be the CM face in the next Assembly polls in 2023.

