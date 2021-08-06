Your hard work inspiration for country's daughters: PM Modi to Indian women's hockey team

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Congratulating the Indian women's hockey team for their performance at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that their hard work and sweat have become an inspiration for crores of the country's daughters.



The Prime Minister told the team to not get disheartened and motivated them stating that the sport which is considered to be the identity of India was reborn on a global platform after decades due to their hard work.

The Indian team lost to Great Britain in a tight contest for the bronze medal on Friday.

Prime Minister Modi while having a telephonic conversation with the team said, "You all have played very well. You all have worked very hard in the past 6-7 years. You left everything behind to focus on the sport. Your sweat could not bring a medal but it has become an inspiration for crores of the country's daughters. I congratulate the entire team as well as the coach. Please don't be disappointed."

On this, the team's captain Rani Rampal thanked the Prime Minister for his words of appreciation, acknowledgement and motivation.

PM Modi further questioned, "I had seen Navneet had suffered an injury to her eye?" to which Rampal replied that the player had suffered an injury on her eye for which she also received four stitches.

The Prime Minister consoled the team and further motivated the players.

He said, "The country is proud of you all. Please do not be disappointed. After decades, Hockey, which is considered to be the identity of the country in sports, was reborn on a global platform because of the hard work of the entire team."

PM Modi also appreciated the coach for his hard work and dedication and the way he keeps the team motivated.

The team's head coach Sjoerd Marijne informed that the team's players were emotional at the moment and thanked him for his appreciation and motivation on their behalf.

Speaking to PM Modi, Marijne said, "The last match we played under pressure is almost 2 years ago in the Olympics qualifiers. They (women's hockey team) need more of these matches. And the only way I can think of it is by organizing Hockey India League and tournaments."

The Indian team went down fighting against Great Britain 3-4 at the Oi Hockey Stadium. With this loss, the Indian women's team finished fourth while team Great Britain captured their third consecutive Olympic medal. (ANI)