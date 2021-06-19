Your last-minute Father's Day gifting guide

This is a perfect gift for the dads out there who always have a sweet tooth but are also weight conscious. An indulgent three-tiered peanut flavour protein bar and a low sugar snack. Each bar is enrobed in a rich dark chocolate coating and layered with toasted soya spread. Every serving has at least 15g plant-based protein and less than 2g sugar.

* Available at -- www.myprotein.co.in Price -- Rs 2999(1 box)



2. Myprotein Gooey Filled Cookie

Myprotein's Gooey Filled Cookie is set to change the snacking game forever! Baked to perfection with deliciously rich dough and oozing with a smooth indulgent filling, the cookies come packed with 20g of protein to help you reach your daily protein requirement. A perfect way to keep cravings in check while supporting training goals. They're also high in fibre, making them a great addition to a balanced diet and an easy way to keep on top of daily nutrition without any meal prep.

* Available at-- https://www.myprotein.co.in/ Price-- Rs 299 per piece



3. A Schwarzkopf Professional present

Gift your dad the perfect shampoo to bid goodbye to dull greyish yellows and say hello to clear and bright cool tones with the GoodBye Yellow Shampoo which is powered by anti-yellowing, purple-blue pigments. Should you wish to give your dad a cool and stylish makeover, Schwarzkopf Professional has something to help unleash your creativity for your #DaddyCool with an extensive Osis+ Styling range. These styling products will not only help you create flexible, unique styles for your dad but also revamp his look instantly! For daily hair care nourishment, the BC Bonacure Range with micellar technology gives an all-round protection and maintains healthy hair.

* Price on request, Available online.



4. Kama Ayurveda gift boxes

Kama Ayurveda also has gift boxes ranging from the Signature Essentials for Him, the Hair Strengthening Combo, the Daily face care regime for men, the Daily night Care Regime for Men and the Face Care Box! Kama Ayurveda also has special offers, from June 20, including a complimentary skincare starter kit for men on purchase of Rs 3500 and above and a hair and body cleansing duo on the purchase of Rs 5000 and above.

* Price: Starting from Rs 3500 | Available at www.kamaayurveda.com.



5. Philips OneBlade

The Philips OneBlade comes with a revolutionary technology that lets you shape, trim and shave your beard at home, all with a single tool. The dual-sided blade enables easy styling and shaping of beard. This is the perfect product for men who like to experiment with their beard and want a tool that makes styling easy for them. OneBlade also enables you to style your beard to get salon like results at home.

* Priced at Rs 2,199 Available online and in retail stores



6. Cold Brew Bags by Rage Coffee

All-new 'Cold Brew Bags' by Rage which are infused with plant vitamins such as L-Theanine, Bacopa Monnieri, Ginkgo Biloba, Rhodiola Rosea, Panax Ginseng, and L-Glutamine. The benefits of these natural vitamins range from reducing daily anxiety or fatigue to improving stamina and cerebral blood flow alongside others. They are also produced via the small-batch roast technique, thereby having no bitterness in taste alongside zero acidity. All products are also gluten-free with no added sugar and vegan-friendly. They are made from 100 per cent Arabica beans and offer a perfect caffeine kick to anyone.

* Price: Rs 599 Available at: Rage Website

7. Ground Coffee by Rage Coffee

'Ground Coffee' is the perfect choice for fathers who prefer to start their morning by brewing their own cuppa joy. Keeping the health quotient high, Ground Coffee by Rage is infused with plant vitamins such as L-Theanine, BacopaMonnieri, Ginkgo Biloba, Rhodiola Rosea, Panax Ginseng, and L-Glutamine. Their products are gluten-free with no added sugar and vegan-friendly. They are made from 100 per cent Arabica beans and offer a perfect caffeine kick to anyone.

* Price: Rs 599 -- Available at: Ragecoffee.com



8. Celebrate with William Penn

William Penn's personalisation service is a surefire way to create a memorable gift that will be etched in your father's memory forever. William Penn's Father's Day collection features exquisite gifting ideas, personalisable items, curated combo sets and much more for the person in your life who deserves it the most, your dad.

* Price on request. Available online



9. A Fujifilm camera

With the Fujifilm X-S10, help your dad envision the landscapes that he wants to show. Available with a variety of lens kit options, the X-S10 is a game changer for creators who are constantly looking out for something small, dependable, capable, and at a relatively affordable price. Equipped with best-in-class features such as 26.1--megapixel X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor, a high-speed image processing engine and in-body image stabilization (IBIS), the X-S10 offers maximum functionality in a compact body.

* Price: Rs 99,999 Available online



10. Pac-Man

Inspired by the most famous video game in history, these Pac-Man cufflinks conjure a sense of nostalgia and youth. Finished with enamel atop an 18 karat yellow gold plating, these cufflinks are sure to transport you to a gaming arcade.

* Price: Rs 20,000 Available on https://amyr.in/collections/cufflinks/products/pac-man



11. Luxmi Tea hamper

This Father's Day ensure to gift your father a bundle of health and joy with the various options available at Luxmi Tea.

* Priced at Rs 2,500 -- the Luxmi Tea hamper consists of various blends from different parts of the globe that hold a legacy with them. Available on www.luxmigroup.in



12. Dyson V11TM Absolute Pro (Gold) with swappable battery

Dyson's most powerful intelligent vacuum With the new Dyson V11TM Absolute Pro (Gold) cord-free vacuum cleaner, owners can now use the power, intelligence and versatility of our proprietary vacuum technology for up to two hours, enabling high-powered cleaning for longer. Great for dads.

* Dyson V11TM Absolute Pro (Gold) with swappable battery is retailing at Rs 56,900. This currently includes complimentary Dyson V11 Floor DokTM.

13. Philips TAPN505BK ANC Neckband

If consumers are looking for a light weight neckband with smart functionality then TAPN505BK is the right fit. It offers 14-hour play time and comes with Active noise cancellation feature for no distractions. The rapid charge option offers 2 hours of play time with charge of 5 minutes. These headphones offers Hi-Res audio which reproduces high frequencies of up to 40 kHz, providing more detail when you're on the move. The neckband is known for its comfort and convenience. Great for dads.

* Price: Rs 11,990 -- Offer price: Rs 7,490 Available online



14. Crocs

The Classic collection by Crocs is lightweight, water friendly, easy to clean and quick to dry. You can choose from sandals and clogs in an array of vibrant colours and tie and dye prints. Personalize his favourite pair of Crocs with Jibbitz charms. Jibbitz are fun, symbolic and sentimental charms to express yourself the way you want.

* Shop the collection at www.shopcrocs.in or at a store near you. Price -- Classic collection - Rs 2,295 onwards and Jibbitz -- start at Rs 199



15. Skagen's Holst Automatic

For a minimalist approach to style, Skagen's clean designs inspired by Danish heritage make for a perfect stand out piece for your dad's wardrobe. Sleek and sophisticated, the Holst is a distinguished open-faced automatic watch, available in stainless steel and leather variations.

* Priced from Rs 14,495 to Rs 15,495, the Holst Automatic watches are available at select online and offline stores.



