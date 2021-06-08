'Your name is Kejriwal, do not work like Natwarlal', BJP MP slams Delhi CM over ration delivery row

By Suchitra Mukherjee

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal about the actions his government has taken to bring about transparency in the ration distribution process.



Lekhi took a swipe at the Delhi CM saying: "Your name is Kejriwal and not Natwarlal, so please stop keeping the people in the dark by continuously writting letters to the Centre."

Natwarlal was a legendary conman.

"You have been the Chief Minister of Delhi for more than five years. Tell me how many licenses of ration shops you have cancelled, how many people have been sent to jail, how many FIRs have been lodged and what actions you have taken in these years besides writing letters to the Prime Minister. If not done, then it is clear that your MLAs and you yourself are part of the mafia," the BJP MP said.

Raining a barrage of questions on the CM, Lekhi said they (BJP) will welcome Kejriwal if the chief minister wants to formulate a ration scheme for the people of Delhi on its own.

"As far as the question of doorstep delivery of the ration goes, tell us from where you bought this ration and also about the allocation in the Budget for the same. Which all households you identified as the beneficiaries. We welcome if you want to make a ration scheme on your own but first make arrangements for that because the ration that you have is given to Delhi under the Food Security Act," Lekhi added.

Several leaders of the BJP had hit out at Kejriwal calling the doorstep delivery of ration by the Delhi government a "scam".

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged there is zero Aadhaar card authentication in Delhi, against the national average of 80 per cent and that the Kejriwal government had earlier stopped operation of POS machines which allow biometric verification. (ANI)

