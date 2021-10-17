'Your reverse counting has begun': PPP's Bilawal Bhutto slams Imran Khan govt over 'anti-people' policies

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 17 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday slammed the Imran Khan government over its "anti-people" policies and promised to continue protesting against the ruling PTI government till it was sent packing.



"I am warning Imran Khan that reverse counting has begun [for this government]," The Express Tribune quoted Bilawal as saying while addressing a rally in Karachi.

This comes as opposition parties have demanded immediate withdrawal of unprecedented increase in petroleum prices in Pakistan. On Saturday, the Imran Khan government made the highest-ever increase in petroleum prices in one go as it raised the price of petrol and high-speed diesel by Rs 10.49 and Rs 12.44 per litre.

Both Pakistan PPP and Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) promised to take to the streets against the price hike but did not give any date for the protest.

During the party's power show in Karachi, Bilawal promised the participants that his party would form the next government "very soon". "Our protest will continue until [PM] Imran's rule is over."

"Look what they did to curriculum... this not change but destruction... look what they did to HEC by reducing its budget... this is not change but destruction," he told the charged crowd, as quoted by Tribune.

After the Pakistani government announced a massive hike in petroleum prices, the opposition parties on Saturday condemned the government's move and demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation.

Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif termed the increase as "utterly shameful" and said that the latest hike, along with the petrol bomb, will push people to the brink of starvation, the Pakistani publication reported.

"No words to describe the extreme cruelty this selected PTI regime has inflicted on people in the form of yet another increase in prices of items of daily use," Geo News quoted Sharif as saying.

Shahbaz Sharif said Imran Khan has no right to remain in office and demanded his resignation.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice President Sherry Rehman said rising prices, inflation and unemployment were making life extremely difficult for the common man. (ANI)

