Your stance similar to Pak PM's: Shah slams Congress for opposing CAB

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday slammed Congress for opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, saying that the stance taken by the grand old party and that of Pakistan Prime Minister were similar.

In his reply on the debate on the Bill in Rajya Sabha, Shah said, "On the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Pakistan Prime Minister's comment and Congress's comment are alike. Why are you (Congress) rattled?"



During his reply, Shah said that the Bill has been brought to rectify a historic blunder and give a dignified life to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who fled religious persecution and settled in India on or before December 31, 2014.

Shah said that the need to bring the Bill goes back to the partition and Pakistan's failure to protect its minorities.

The Bill was later passed by the House with 125 votes in favour and 105 members voting against it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

During the introduction of the Bill by Shah, live telecast of Rajya Sabha TV was briefly interrupted. No official was ready to comment on it. (ANI)