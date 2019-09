"Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission. Your passion and dedication is an inspiration to every Indian," he tweeted.

Lauding the ISRO team's efforts on getting Vikram close to the moon's surface, he said: "Your work is not in vain. It has laid the foundation for many more path breaking & ambitious Indian space missions."

The lander Vikram lost communication when it was just 2.1 km away from making a landing on the Moon's South Pole area.