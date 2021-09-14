Youth arrested after girl he harassed ends life in Karnataka

The Nandagudi police have slapped charges under POCSO Act and also under IPC Section 305 (abetment to suicide of child).

Bengaluru, Sep 14 (IANS) Karnataka Police have arrested a youth after a minor girl ended her life for being dragged and hugged by the accused person, the police sources said on Tuesday.

The accused waylaid the minor girl when she was moving towards the toilet to attend nature's call early in the morning on September 6 in the premises of her house. The accused who was eying on her for a long time had dragged and hugged her.

The mother of the girl rushed to the spot after the victim screamed for help. The accused ran away from the spot after seeing the mother. However, mother and daughter kept the incident a secret fearing social stigma.

However, the accused bragged about his heinous act with his friends and the girl's father came to know about the gossip. The hurt father questioned his daughter and wife about the incident.

The minor girl who was shocked from the day when the incident occurred, felt humiliated after her father questioned her and consumed poison at the residence on September 9. Though she was rushed to the hospital, she passed away on September 11.

The parents of the girl lodged a complaint on Sunday against the accused Subramani, a JCB operator. The parents have also submitted the suicide note left behind by the victim who clearly blamed the accused for taking the extreme step.

The accused was arrested on Monday evening.

--IANS

